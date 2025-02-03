Matheus Cunha has agreed a new contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers after being heavily linked with a transfer away.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunha has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux following transfer interest from at least four Premier League clubs. Arsenal’s interest was well documented while Nottingham Forest also considered a winter transfer move.

Newcastle United have also been monitoring the Brazilian since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2023. Cunha has scored 23 goals in 55 appearances since making his initial loan move permanent for £44million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old ‘verbally agreed’ a new deal at Wolves at the start of January but the new contract remained unsigned until the final days of the winter transfer window. While the new deal effectively ended Cunha’s chances of leaving Wolves this transfer window, a reported release clause inserted into his contract is sure to alert potential suitors.

According to the Daily Mail, Cunha has a release clause worth £62.5million which will become active in the summer transfer window. Wolves’ Premier League status is far from certain despite Cunha scoring in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The win leaves Wolves two points clear of the relegation zone with 14 games remaining this season. There has been no reports of Cunha’s release clause being impacted should Wolves be relegated from the Premier League, though it would make a sale all the more likely.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira recently hit out at Cunha’s behaviour following the defeat at Chelsea last month. The forward denied storming down the tunnel at full-time but his manager sent a firm warning afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t like this body language,” he said after the match at Chelsea. “I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together.

“This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand. This is something that cannot happen again.”

Newcastle United looking for attacking reinforcements

While Newcastle avoided being active in the winter transfer window, potential targets are being drawn up when it comes to the summer and attacking additions are high on the agenda. Following the sale of Miguel Almiron and uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s future, an attacking signing is likely.

Lille forward Jonathan David has been scouted this season with his contract set to expire in the summer. Newcastle will face stiff competition but are likely to submit a proposal for the Canadian striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move for Cunha also isn’t completely off the table given his 11 goals already in a struggling Wolves side this season. But triggering his release clause would come close to breaking Newcastle’s transfer record paid for Alexander Isak back in 2022.

Isak is Newcastle’s first-choice striker having scored 19 goals in 25 appearances so far this season. Will Osula was signed as an attacking addition last summer but, like Wilson, is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season.

In addition to a new attacking signing, Newcastle will look to secure Isak to a new long-term deal at St James’ Park to reward his fine scoring form over the past two seasons. He is currently under contract until June 2028.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United in talks to sign four-goal winger on bargain deal - 'essential' Paul Mitchell signing