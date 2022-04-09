Chris Wood’s second half penalty proved to be the difference in a cagey affair at St James’s Park as the hosts moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

It’s the first time Newcastle have beaten Wolves since their return to the top flight as they ended a run of three straight away defeats.

And Lage praised the way Eddie Howe's side managed the match and secured the win.

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“We know how to come and play against this team,” he said. “They are very good at managing the game from the back four with [Jonjo] Shelvey to try and attract us and after to do the runs in behind – they are very strong at that.

“Or to play to Wood, an experienced player who can keep the ball and play in behind our midfielders. I think we controlled most of their movements but after that we had the ball but didn’t create any chances.

“In the second half we came with clear ideas and were much better at managing the game side to side to find Jonny and Marcal.

"We found the dynamics we should do on the side and that’s the moment when you feel the game is coming to us.

“One more time we suffer a penalty like that and it’s frustrating. We are inside the box, a good cross from Marcal, they win the ball and after that with two or three touches they are inside our box and we give them a penalty and a big chance to score.

“When you look at that, it’s disappointing because we missed a big chance to win.

“But in this moment I should give credit to Newcastle because there weren’t too many chances but the chance they have they scored so they deserved to win the game.”

On the penalty decision, Lage added: “I really didn’t see it. My analyst is saying there is contact.

"I came straight to the press conference. I was thinking maybe it was offside, I talked with the fourth official, he said no offside, so at the moment I don't have any opinion about the penalty.”

