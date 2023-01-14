Wolves ‘plot’ Newcastle United transfer swoop if West Ham deal stalls
Wolves have been very active in the January transfer market and may turn their attention towards Newcastle United for one of their net signings.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been identified as a potential target for Julen Lopetegui’s side, should their move for West Ham defender Craig Dawson stall. Despite potentially losing him on a free in summer when his contract at the London Stadium expires, the Hammers have rejected an offer from Wolves for Dawson.
If their pursuit of the 32-year-old who they also failed to sign in the summer continues to stall, then Wolves may turn their attention to signing Lascelles from the Magpies. The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at St James’s Park this season but is a valued member of Eddie Howe’s squad, meaning any move from Lopetegui’s side will likely be met with great reluctance from Newcastle to sell the defender.