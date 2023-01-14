According to Football Insider, Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles has been identified as a potential target for Julen Lopetegui’s side , should their move for West Ham defender Craig Dawson stall. Despite potentially losing him on a free in summer when his contract at the London Stadium expires, the Hammers have rejected an offer from Wolves for Dawson.

If their pursuit of the 32-year-old who they also failed to sign in the summer continues to stall, then Wolves may turn their attention to signing Lascelles from the Magpies. The 29-year-old has struggled for game time at St James’s Park this season but is a valued member of Eddie Howe’s squad, meaning any move from Lopetegui’s side will likely be met with great reluctance from Newcastle to sell the defender.