United’s next home match on April 8 (8pm kick-off) will see them come up against a Wolves side still in with a chance of securing European football come the end of the season.

But Bruno Lage's side will have to make do without key players Raul Jimanez and Ruben Neves.

Wolves confirmed Neves suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee in the 3-2 defeat against Leeds United last month.

Daniel Podence celebrates with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 10, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Portuguese midfielder has been ruled out for at least a month, meaning he’ll miss the trip to St James’s Park.

Jimanez was sent off following two yellow cards during the Leeds match and has been handed a two match suspension as it is his second red card of the campaign.

The Mexican striker has netted 54 goals in 140 appearances for Wolves. While he has only found the net once in six appearances against Newcastle, he has never ended up on the losing side (two wins, four draws).

Other injury concerns for Wolves include; Nelson Semedo (hamstring), Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring), Pedro Neto (knee) and Matija Sarkic (shoulder).

As for Newcastle, they will still be without some key players for the upcoming games. Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) stepped up their recoveryduring the international break but will miss the Wolves match – head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful of having both players back by the end of the season.

