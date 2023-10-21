News you can trust since 1849
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Wor Flags’ brilliant Sandro Tonali display ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Crystal Palace

Newcastle United fans showed support for Sandro Tonali with a brilliant banner ahead of their game with Crystal Palace.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Oct 2023, 15:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 15:29 BST
Newcastle United fans unveiled a fantastic tribute to Sandro Tonali after a difficult couple of weeks for the Italian. Tonali was forced to withdraw from international duty following an investigation probe into alleged illegal betting, which Newcastle confirmed in a statement earlier this week.

Ahead of the game with Crystal Palace, one that Tonali was named on the bench for, a huge ‘Forza Tonali’ banner was unveiled at the Gallowgate End of the ground. Songs serenading the Italian also did the rounds at St James’ Park as a mark of support for the midfielder.

Sandro Tonali bannerSandro Tonali banner
Speaking about Tonali ahead of the game, and his chances of featuring for the Magpies, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's had a very, very difficult couple of weeks where he's dealt with a lot. From what I can see, I see him for a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.

“Underneath that, I’m sure there’s a lot going on and I’ll have to make a call but I have to bring it back to football and what he’s delivering on the training pitch and try and make the best decision for the team.

“It’s absolutely crucial, Sandro’s welfare,” Howe added. “It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation. As a football club, straight away it was put our arms around him, protect him and give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had.”

