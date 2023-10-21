Newcastle United supporters offered chance to purchase PSG programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United supporters are able to purchase a programme from the famous 4-1 win over PSG earlier this month - after the programme on the night sold-out. Along with the ability to purchase a programme for today’s game with Crystal Palace - one that is adorned with celebration photos from that win - supporters can buy a copy of the PSG programme.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar earned Newcastle United their first Champions League win in two decades on their first appearance at St James’ Park in the competition for over 20 years. Unsurprisingly, ahead of that game, demand for programmes was huge with no copies available around the ground as fans headed to the turnstiles.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad