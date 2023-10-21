Newcastle United supporters offered chance to purchase PSG programme
Newcastle United fans have a second chance to get their hands on their slice of history.
Newcastle United supporters are able to purchase a programme from the famous 4-1 win over PSG earlier this month - after the programme on the night sold-out. Along with the ability to purchase a programme for today’s game with Crystal Palace - one that is adorned with celebration photos from that win - supporters can buy a copy of the PSG programme.
Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar earned Newcastle United their first Champions League win in two decades on their first appearance at St James’ Park in the competition for over 20 years. Unsurprisingly, ahead of that game, demand for programmes was huge with no copies available around the ground as fans headed to the turnstiles.
Some copies of the programme had appeared online with grossly inflated prices, but a reissue from the club means anyone who missed out on purchasing one on the day will be given another opportunity to buy one.