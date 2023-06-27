Work underway at St James' Park as Newcastle United fans get new section

The latest development at St James' Park is taking shape ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United revealed in March that a safe standing area would be installed in the Strawberry corner of the stadium for the 2023/24 campaign following a consultation with fans.

A club statement read: "Of those surveyed online, 75% were in favour of licensed standing being introduced at St James' Park – with the South East Corner and Gallowgate End identified as the preferred location by more than 70% of respondents."

The section will accommodate around 1,800 fans. More rail seating is also being put into the away end of the stadium following the installation of 600 seats last year.

Work is underway on the new home section, as illustrated by a photograph which has been circulated on social media.

The old seats have been taken out in readiness for the installation of rail seating. The 52,305-seat capacity of St James' Park will be unchanged following the work.

