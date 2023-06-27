Bruno Guimaraes is taking a well-earned rest ahead of the new campaign.

Guimaraes, in talks over a new Newcastle United contract, was a key player last season, when Eddie Howe's side finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

The 25-year-old went on to play for Brazil in their summer internationals this month along with club-mate Joelinton, who scored on his debut.

Guimaraes – who also married long-term partner Ana Lidia Martins – will return to Tyneside next month to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

And the midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais 18 months ago, "can't wait" for the new campaign.

Guimaraes tweeted: "Objectives completed in 22/23 can't wait to go again in the next season. CL."

New deal

Eddie Howe was asked about a new deal for Guimaraes, under contract until 2026, late last season.

"I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually," said United's head coach.