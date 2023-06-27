Bruno Guimaraes posts message to Newcastle United fans amid contract talks
Bruno Guimaraes has posted a message to Newcastle United fans ahead of the new season.
Bruno Guimaraes is taking a well-earned rest ahead of the new campaign.
Guimaraes, in talks over a new Newcastle United contract, was a key player last season, when Eddie Howe's side finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.
The 25-year-old went on to play for Brazil in their summer internationals this month along with club-mate Joelinton, who scored on his debut.
Guimaraes – who also married long-term partner Ana Lidia Martins – will return to Tyneside next month to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.
And the midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais 18 months ago, "can't wait" for the new campaign.
Guimaraes tweeted: "Objectives completed in 22/23 can't wait to go again in the next season. CL."
New deal
Eddie Howe was asked about a new deal for Guimaraes, under contract until 2026, late last season.
"I think, yeah, all players will be looked at individually," said United's head coach.
"The club will be very keen to protect their assets, and be ahead of the curve in terms of contract length, and make sure we’re in a strong position."