News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World Cup 2022: Former Newcastle United transfer target ruled out of England v Senegal match

Senegal will be without a key player when they face England in the last-16 of the World Cup this Sunday (7pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye will be suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards during Senegal’s group stage matches against Netherlands and Ecuador. The 33-year-old would have earned his 100th cap for his country against England had it not been for his one match suspension as he will now have to wait to see if Senegal progress to the quarter-finals in order to have a chance of reaching his century in Qatar.

Read More
Newcastle United’s £25m star has ‘come on leaps and bounds’ under Eddie Howe fol...
Hide Ad

Gueye – who is the most experienced player in the Senegal World Cup squad – has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the last two January transfer windows while at Paris Saint-Germain but a deal failed to materialise as the player returned to Everton in the summer instead.

Idrissa Gana Gueye of Senegal crosses the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Gueye has made 10 appearances for The Toffees in the Premier League so far this season.

EnglandEvertonNetherlandsPremier League