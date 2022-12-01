World Cup 2022: Former Newcastle United transfer target ruled out of England v Senegal match
Senegal will be without a key player when they face England in the last-16 of the World Cup this Sunday (7pm kick-off).
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye will be suspended for the match after picking up two yellow cards during Senegal’s group stage matches against Netherlands and Ecuador. The 33-year-old would have earned his 100th cap for his country against England had it not been for his one match suspension as he will now have to wait to see if Senegal progress to the quarter-finals in order to have a chance of reaching his century in Qatar.
Gueye – who is the most experienced player in the Senegal World Cup squad – has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the last two January transfer windows while at Paris Saint-Germain but a deal failed to materialise as the player returned to Everton in the summer instead.
Gueye has made 10 appearances for The Toffees in the Premier League so far this season.