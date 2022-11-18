News you can trust since 1849
World Cup: Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes delivers Brazil update after injury scare

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes trained as usual with the Brazil squad on Thursday after suffering a minor injury scare earlier in the week.

By Dominic Scurr
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 12:27pm

Guimaraes awkwardly dropped to the floor and limped off the pitch following an innocuous challenge from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in training on Wednesday. The 25-year-old required treatment on the sidelines before later returning to the session.

And the Brazilian was feeling no ill-effects from the challenge the following day as he trained fully on Thursday at Brazil’s pre-tournament training camp in Turin. The Brazil squad will remain in Italy before flying out to Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday, November 20.

The five-time world champions will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia next Thursday before facing Fabian Schar’s Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage.

Following Thursday’s training session, Guimaraes took to social media to post an update ahead of the tournament.

He said (translated from Portuguese): “Having fun with my job! We follow the preparation.”

Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes takes part in a Brazil training session (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)
