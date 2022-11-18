Guimaraes awkwardly dropped to the floor and limped off the pitch following an innocuous challenge from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho in training on Wednesday. The 25-year-old required treatment on the sidelines before later returning to the session.

And the Brazilian was feeling no ill-effects from the challenge the following day as he trained fully on Thursday at Brazil’s pre-tournament training camp in Turin. The Brazil squad will remain in Italy before flying out to Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday, November 20.

The five-time world champions will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia next Thursday before facing Fabian Schar’s Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage.

Following Thursday’s training session, Guimaraes took to social media to post an update ahead of the tournament.

He said (translated from Portuguese): “Having fun with my job! We follow the preparation.”