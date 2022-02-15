Worst-case Kieran Trippier scenario revealed as Newcastle United defender faces surgery
Kieran Trippier’s facing up to three months on the sidelines, according to an injury analyst.
Trippier fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The January signing – who scored with a free-kick for the second successive game – was “stamped on”, according to United head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle are yet to reveal a timescale for Trippier’s return, though premierinjuries.com injury analyst Ben Dinnery says the 31-year-old right-back, set for surgery, faces at least two months on the sidelines.
“When the fifth metatarsal is involved, to quicken the healing process there’s normally some kind of fixation through surgery,” said Dinnery. “It’s typically two to three months, though there are examples of players returning quicker. The average is 80 days. It depends on how bad it is. With Trippier, it looks touch and go for the end of the season.”
Javier Manquillo, Trippier’s understudy at right-back, was also forced off against Villa with suspected ankle ligament damage.