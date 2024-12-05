‘Wow’ - Arne Slot blown away by what Newcastle United star did v Liverpool

Newcastle United and Liverpool played out a pulsating six-goal thriller at St James’ Park.

Both sides were forced to settle for a point after a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon twice put the hosts ahead before Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah drew their side level.

The Egyptian thought he had won the game for the Reds in the 83rd minute, but their joy wasn’t to last as Fabian Schar equalised late on to rescue a very deserved point for the Magpies. Both teams played some fantastic football with Salah the pick of the bunch for the visitors in a magnificent second 45 for the winger.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant team performance with their highlight of the game coming from Isak’s stunning opening goal. After being played through by Bruno Guimaraes, Isak shifted the ball onto his right foot before hammering a strike past Caoimhin Kelleher into the top corner from 25 yards out.

It was a simply brilliant goal from the Swedish international and one that Slot singled-out for praise after the match: “To go away to Newcastle is such a difficult game to play,” Liverpool’s head coach said.

“They have so much quality, especially up-front as well. That they were able to score goals is not a surprise, especially that first one, what a finish that was.

“Wow. That shot from Isak, I don’t even know if we saw that goal as hard as it was struck.”