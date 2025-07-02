Newcastle United have been dealt another transfer blow, according to reports in Germany.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading German outlet Sport Bild linked Newcastle United with a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is understood to be available for a transfer this summer.

Leipzig missed out on European qualification and Simons is keen to join a Champions League club ahead of the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simons has scored five goals in 25 appearances for his country, including one in the Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England almost exactly a year ago. He also completed a permanent move to Leipzig last summer and went on to score 11 goals in 33 appearances for the German club.

The 22-year-old is valued at £60million by Leipzig though Bild claim a lower offer could be accepted with the player having just two years left on his current deal.

Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been credited with an interest from sources in Germany but no formal moves have been made.

Now fresh reports claim Simons has made his feelings on a move to Newcastle clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United suffer fresh transfer rejection

Bild have shut down their own story after initially linking Simons with Newcastle, only to now report that the Dutchman has no interest in joining the Premier League club.

Newcastle were said to be interested in the attacking midfielder, who can play down either flank or through the middle. His preference is to play a central role or drift out to the left and cut inside.

Newcastle may not be Simons’ preferred choice but a move to the Premier League could still be on the cards with Spurs keeping tabs on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xavi Simons transfer concerns

While Simons is a proven talent in Europe with potential to grow at just 22, there are some concerns as he looks to leave Leipzig just a year after joining the club permanently.

Despite his young age, Simons has struggled to settle at three separate big European clubs in recent seasons. He progressed through Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before joining PSV Eindhoven. A successful spell back in his home country saw PSG trigger a buy-back clause, but quickly loaned Simons out to Leipzig.

The loan was made permanent after a solid season, but now Simons is looking to make what would technically be his fifth transfer move since 2022. PSG to PSV in 2022, PSG to PSV in 2023, PSG to Leipzig on loan in 2023, PSG to Leipzig permanently in 2024 and now a Leipzig exit in 2025.

Simons will need some stability and the right club to flourish. Although Newcastle have been excellent in keeping hold of key players in recent seasons and helping them progress, the Dutchman has reportedly decided that it’s not the environment for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are still looking to make a breakthrough in the transfer market after several rejections so far this summer.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is the only senior player who has agreed to join the club so far, Anthony Elanga is also understood to be open to joining but both moves are subject to Newcastle agreeing transfer fees with Burnley and Nottingham Forest respectively.