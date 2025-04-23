Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yankuba Minteh has opened up about Newcastle United’s decision to sell him to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Newcastle signed Minteh from Odense in the summer of 2023 for around £7million before loaning him out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season.

A successful season in the Netherlands meant there was plenty of excitement over the prospect of Minteh returning to Newcastle to feature for the first team. But that never materialised as Newcastle’s difficult PSR situation meant they felt forced to sell Minteh to Brighton for £33million without the winger making an appearance for the club.

Almost a year on and Minteh has settled well at Brighton as their club record signing, scoring six goals in 30 appearances in all competitions - including one against Newcastle in Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup win at St James’ Park last month.

Newcastle had intended to integrate Minteh into the first-team squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign but their PSR situation ultimately changed their plans. In addition to Minteh, the club also sold academy graduate Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35million.

Both players are enjoying fine debut seasons at their respective clubs. Minteh was viewed as a PSR secret weapon for Newcastle, allowing the club to bolster its finances without losing a player from the first-team squad.

And Minteh, who didn’t celebrate when scoring for Brighton at St James’ Park, doesn’t hold anything against Newcastle for selling him.

Minteh told The Athletic: “I didn’t know anything about that because I’d never heard of it, that thing, ‘PFA’, or something like that [meaning PSR],” he said.

“I just heard from my agent that they wanted to sell me. I said: ‘Okay, if they want to sell me, then it’s fine. I can go to another club and try. I know other clubs are interested in me, so if I don’t play there, then it’s an opportunity to play for another team.’ I wasn’t sad or anything like that.

“All I was doing in the Netherlands [at Feyenoord] was trying to show I could play in the Premier League, because that is all I want. It doesn’t matter if it is Newcastle, Bournemouth or Brighton, but after finding myself in Brighton, I have fallen in love with the club now. I am settled here and I am good here now.

“I don’t have anything against Newcastle. This is how football works. You go to this team, you think you are going to stay there for the rest of your life. Another team wants you, you move to another team.”

Minteh is set to face Newcastle once again next month when Brighton host The Magpies at the Amex on May 4. The match could prove crucial in United’s battle for Champions League qualification while Brighton also have a chance of qualifying for Europe with the Conference League qualification likely to drop to eighth this season.

Eddie Howe admits Yankuba Minteh sale ‘hurts’ Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe couldn’t hide his frustration at the sales of Minteh and Anderson last summer. But when the alternative was losing a key first-team player or being handed a points deduction - the club felt they had no other choice.

“In my opinion, it was absolutely the right thing to do but it still hurts to have done it,” Howe said. “We had no other option.

“Regardless of how Elliot does and what Yankuba does, it was still the right thing to do for the benefit of Newcastle. We couldn't breach PSR and couldn't have a points deduction.

“We didn't want to sell Yankuba at all, we believe in his potential and everything about his profile fits with what we needed but we had to make a decision based on finances.”

Howe added: "The plan would have been to involve [Minteh] of course if he was ours. We would have utilised his skill set and the attributes he has.

“He's got standout qualities. Pace, power, a lovely left foot - we're well aware of his strengths.”