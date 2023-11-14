Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United could be tempted to recall Yankuba Minteh from his loan spell at Feyenoord in January amid an injury crisis.

Newcastle had 11 players ruled out of their previous Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth before losing winger Miguel Almiron to a hamstring injury during the game. Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak are also wide options currently unavailable for The Magpies.

Minteh joined The Magpies from Danish side OB in the summer for a reported £7million before being quickly loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist in 12 appearances for the Dutch champions but has since missed the last five matches due to a hamstring injury.

The injury has seen Minteh come to Newcastle for a further assessment. And with The Magpies having an option to recall the player from his loan in January, head coach Eddie Howe was asked whether there was a temptation to trigger the clause.

“We’ll look at our players that are out on loan, with a view to whether they could potentially strengthen us," Howe responded. "If it’s good for their career as well, then we’ll certainly look at what we can do.

“He’s [Minteh] done very well, although unfortunately he’s injured at the moment. He’s come back for an assessment on that injury because we need to check and see how he is.

“We need to work out how serious the injury is and when he’ll be back, and then we’ll make a decision on him, like we would with all our loan players.”

Minteh's performances have caught the eye in the Eredivisie this season, but Howe was quick to acknowledge the step-up required to make an impact in the Premier League.

“I think his loan spell has been a productive one," Howe added. "He’s scored goals and been part of a successful team.

"He’s certainly got talent, although the Premier League is a very different league to any other league in Europe.