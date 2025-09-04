Newcastle United latest news: Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Jamie Reuben have confirmed that David Hopkinson has been appointed as Newcastle United’s new CEO.

David Hopkinson has been confirmed as Newcastle United’s new chief executive officer, replacing Darren Eales in the role. Eales announced he was stepping down from his role as CEO in September 2024 but would continue to lead the club’s executive team until a successor was appointed.

Hopkinson, who recently served as president and COO at Madison Square Garden Sports, has been announced as the man to take over from Eales at St James’ Park. Hopkinson, has spent a large part of his career working in US sports as well as serving as head of global partnerships at Real Madrid.

Speaking to the club, Hopkinson said: “I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history.

“This club represents something truly special. It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence.

“Having worked with iconic teams across different countries, I understand what it takes to build sustainable success at the highest levels of global sport. I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan breaks Newcastle United silence

Hopkinson’s appointment as CEO comes following a turbulent summer that began with the shock departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell. The Magpies were able to navigate a turbulent summer window, but desperately lacked leadership at the top of the club with key positions yet to be filled.

The appointment of a new CEO is a major step in the right direction and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan believes that Hopkinson’s experience can help build the club going forward. Al-Rumayyan, said: "We are delighted to welcome David to Newcastle United.

“David is an outstanding executive whose track record across global sport and entertainment speaks for itself. His experience and strategic capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build on the club's presence locally and grow it globally on and off the pitch.

“David's leadership will be critical as we build upon what we have already achieved since the acquisition towards an exciting future and sustainable success. I would like to personally thank Darren Eales for his exceptional work and leadership, as well as his friendship, over the last three years.”

Co-owner Jamie Reuben added: “David's arrival as CEO comes at a crucial time for the club and I am confident that he will prove to be an excellent fit for the role.

“He brings a wealth of experience in leadership positions at some of the biggest names in world sport, with an incredibly strong foundation to build upon.”

Hopkinson’s appointment as CEO is expected to be followed by the installation of a new sporting director. Neither Dan Ashworth nor Mitchell lasted more than a year in the post as sporting director at Newcastle United with the club continuing their search for a third person to fill that role in as many years.