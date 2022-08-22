Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron gets the last laugh as Kieran Trippier shows captain qualities

An intriguing battle between Miguel Almiron and Jack Grealish was potentially on the cards at St James’s Park.

Almiron was the subject of bizarre criticism from the England winger during the Man City’s Premier League title celebrations earlier this summer.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United scores their side's third goal from a free kick as Ederson of Manchester City attempts to make a save during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A video surfaced showing Grealish describing the performance of his teammate Riyad Mahrez by stating that ‘he played like Almiron’ in what was implied to be a jibe aimed at the Algerian and the Newcastle player.

But it was indeed Grealish who was left hoping he could ‘play like Almiron’ as the City No. 10 was left out due to a slight injury while the Newcastle man started.

Prior to the match, a Wor Flags display paid tribute to Almiron with a banner reading ‘Wor Miggy’ on display in the Gallowgate Stand.

While it took Manchester City just five minutes to take the lead through Ilkay Gundogan, it was Almiron who fittingly drew the sides level inside the opening half-hour.

Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

After blazing the ball over the bar from close range earlier in the match, the Paraguayan made amends by turning in Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross.

Almiron’s celebrations were initially short-lived as the goal was flagged for offside before a VAR check deemed the player comfortably onside and the goal was given.

On his second attempt at celebrating the goal, Almiron ran to the Leazes East corner and embraced a fan on the sidelines.

But captain Kieran Trippier ran over to quickly keep the celebrations in check in order to prevent the goalscorer or indeed any other Newcastle player being cautioned.

Gareth Southgate, England Manager looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United trio make statement in front of the England boss

For the second time in 2022, England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance at St James’s Park for an exciting afternoon of football.

Several England players were on display for both sides, with a number of call-up hopefuls also in action. Manchester City had Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker in action with all three likely to be on the plane for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Newcastle United chairman looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Newcastle had England regulars Trippier and Nick Pope lining up against the Premier League champions with Callum Wilson also eyeing a recall to the Three Lions’ squad for the first time since 2019.

The Newcastle No. 9 has made no secret of his wish to go to the World Cup with England.

When asked about his chances of being on the plane to Qatar, Wilson said previously: “At the moment I am probably not in the running but it is something that is in my mind, that I’m focusing on and when I set my targets I try to achieve them.”

But the 30-year-old did his chances no harm in front of the England boss as he controlled Saint-Maximin’s pass brilliantly before poking the ball clinically past Ederson to give Newcastle the lead.

Trippier also kept himself in Southgate’s thoughts by converting his third free-kick in just his eighth Premier League start for Newcastle to make it 3-1 in the second half. Although he could count himself slightly fortunate to stay on the pitch having been shown a straight red card by referee Jarred Gillett only for it to be overturned following a VAR check.

Pope – an England squad regular but yet to usurp Jordan Pickford as first choice between the sticks – is continuing to put pressure on the Everton goalkeeper following his impressive start to life at Newcastle.

Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (L) fights for the ball with Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Burnley man may have conceded three but made several fine saves over the course of the afternoon to keep Newcastle in the contest.

Newcastle penalty shout

A moment missed by few except the referee and subsequent VAR check on the stroke of half-time saw Fabian Schar brought down by a flailing arm from Stones inside the penalty area.

Nothing was given and VAR refrained from intervening though replays showed that Stones’ arm connected with Schar’s head.

While not as blatant as Ederson bringing down Ryan Fraser in the same fixture last season, Newcastle could certainly feel somewhat hard done by not to be awarded a spot kick and handed the chance to go in 3-1 ahead at the interval.

Chairman in attendance

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan attended his first match of the season as he watched Eddie Howe’s side put in arguably their best display since the takeover – for 60 minutes at least.

On the hour mark, Erling Haaland pulled a goal back for Manchester City with a close range volley to make it 3-2 before Bernardo Silva latched onto Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball to draw the visitors level just four minutes later.

At 3-3, Newcastle were able to regain their composure and keep Guardiola’s men at bay for the final 26 minutes plus nine minutes of stoppage time.

Although it could have been three, it was the first time Howe had picked up a Premier League point against City in 13 attempts as a manager.

And after the game, Al-Rumayyan, along with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi spoke with Howe, Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin to congratulate them on an impressive performance.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s telling reaction to substitution

Allan Saint-Maximin was named man of the match having played a direct role in all three of Newcastle's goals and generally running City’s defence ragged all afternoon.

The Frenchman admitted it was probably one of his best performances for the club in three years considering the level of opposition he and his teammates were up against.

And when he was substituted to a deserved standing ovation in stoppage time, Saint-Maximin looked up to a member of the crowd with an expression of both pride and exhaustion as he knew he’d put in a real shift against the Premier League champions.