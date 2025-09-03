Newcastle United transfers: Brentford chief reacts to Yoane Wissa £55million move after bombshell statement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has addressed the sale of Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United on deadline day.

After a prolonged transfer saga which mirrored Alexander Isak and Liverpool right up until the deal was completed saw Newcastle sign Wissa in a deal totalling £55million.

The 29-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season with only Liverpool’s golden boot winner, Mohamed Salah, scoring more non-penalty goals.

Newcastle saw £25million and £35million bids rejected by Brentford earlier in the summer before the imminent £130million sale of Isak saw the club bite the bullet and agree a £50million transfer which included a further £5million in add-ons.

According to Sky Sports, the deal was within seconds of failing to be processed in time as Wissa had not signed a crucial document. Fortunately for Newcastle, they were able to formalise the signing with 30 seconds to spare, having been given a two-hour deal sheet extension.

Wissa, like Isak, hasn’t played since the end of the 2024/25 campaign having missed pre-season matches and the start of the new season amid the transfer interest.

On the eve of deadline day, Wissa went public with a bombshell statement declaring his wish to leave Brentford and claimed the club had promised him in writing that he would be allowed to leave.

Yoane Wissa statement ahead of Newcastle United transfer

Wissa, like Isak took to Instagram to issue his lengthy statement. The forward had also removed all reference to the football club from his social media account during his final month at the club.

His statement read: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

“I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer. I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.

“I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position.

“The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. “In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club.

“It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford's blessing based on repeated promises that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."

Wissa ultimately got his wish as less than 24 hours later, a deal was agreed with Newcastle.

Brentford chief reacts to Yoane Wissa sale

Reflecting on the transfer window on the Brentford official website, director of football Phil Giles spoke very highly of Wissa despite the unsavoury nature of his departure.

“The big story is selling Yoane Wissa,” he said. “He was a fantastic player for us, started off playing wide and evolved to take on the number nine position and had a brilliant season last year.

“He was a really good, infectious character who was positive around the players and the fans. I personally liked him a lot as well, so there’s nothing but positive things to say about his performances on the pitch for us.

“Transfers are always complicated. There’s always a little bit of emotion, friction and dialogue. That normally stays in house but obviously this one spilled out. It’s not the only one this summer that has spilled out a little bit more into the public domain which is, from my point of view, not ideal.

“Nevertheless, it happened and we had to manage that. For me, fundamentally, when you have to make a decision about transfers, and complicated decisions – decisions which are impactful on the pitch and also off the pitch in terms of the club’s whole overall position -you need to stay focused on what is the right decision for the club, not whether it’s in public or not in public.

“You have got to take the emotions out of it and got to ultimately make the decisions for the club. Every decision I make or we make collectively during a transfer window will strip all of the emotion out of it and focus purely on what is the right decision in this moment in time for the club overall.”