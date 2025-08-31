Yoane Wissa has been targeted by Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Yoane Wissa has made one last attempt to force a move away from Brentford before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle have been pushing to sign the forward for well over a month and have had £25million and £35million bids rejected by Brentford, who value the player in excess of £50million.

Fresh reports heading into the final days of the transfer window claim The Bees have now raised their asking price to £65million.

Newcastle would not deal in those figures for a player who is 29 next week and out of contract at the end of the season, with an extension. Wissa scored 20 goals for Brentford in all competitions last season, including two against Newcastle and 19 in the Premier League.

But the DR Congo international is yet to feature for The Bees so far this season amid the speculation surrounding his future. It’s a situation that has largely mirrored that of Alexander Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Isak has also not been involved in Newcastle’s matches this season and even released a statement declaring his intent to leave, which the club promptly hit back at.

Now Wissa has followed suit with a bombshell statement of his own after Brentford head coach Keith Andrews stated he expects the forward to stay at the club.

Yoane Wissa releases bombshell transfer statement

Wissa, like Isak took to Instagram to issue his lengthy statement. The Brentford forward has also removed all reference to the football club from his social media account, something Isak has not done.

His statement read: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

“I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer. I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.

“I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position.

“The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. “In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club.

“It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford's blessing based on repeated promises that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."

Alexander Isak statement

While it’s unclear whether Wissa or Isak will get their wish to leave their respective clubs in the final days of the transfer window, it’s fair to say Wissa’s statement is considerably more detailed than his Newcastle counterpart’s.

Isak’s statement released after he missed the PFA Awards Gala in Manchester read: “First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Isak’s statement was met with a quick response from Newcastle, now it’s all eyes on Brentford and whether they issue a response to Wissa.