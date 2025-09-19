Yoane Wissa’s knee injury denied Newcastle United’s £55million summer signing his Champions League debut against Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United started their Champions League campaign against Barcelona without a recognised striker.

Yoane Wissa’s knee injury has ruled him out for at least a month, while Nick Woltemade dropped to the bench after scoring on his debut in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe named three wingers in Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon as Newcastle’s front three, with the latter back involved leading the line once again.

Newcastle United striker situation

The Magpies lost 2-1 to Barcelona, with Gordon and Barnes missing two big opportunities in the first half before a Marcus Rashford double but the visitors 2-0 ahead. Gordon then popped up on the stroke of 90 minutes to turn in his first Champions League goal from Jacob Murphy’s low cross.

Explaining Newcastle’s striker situation, Howe said after the match: “We're going to have to look after Nick, as I said. It's hard enough for him to come into a new league - and you could see the physical effects he felt with Wolves and then the quick turn-around again here.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no guarantee even by managing him that he's going to stay fit and play all the games, but we're going to try to give him the best chance to stay fit and also acclimatise to the league that he's in.

“But he's made a very good start. He did well when he came on today, I was really pleased with him. He was involved in the goal, so he'll hopefully be in a good place.”

Newcastle now have a quick turnaround as they face their longest trip of the Premier League season to Bournemouth on Sunday. After dropping out of the starting line-up against Barcelona and with Gordon suspended, Woltemade will be expected to come back into the starting 11 at the Vitality Stadium.

Yoane Wissa injury latest

Wissa, who barely missed any matches through injury during his time at Brentford, will now have his opening months as a Newcastle player unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old may well have started against Barcelona and, with a proven goalscorer leading the line, things may have been different.

But the situation was ultimately out of Newcastle’s and Howe’s hands.

“It is impactful and of course everyone wanted Yoane to be fit,” Howe said. “There's nothing personally I would have done differently. We did everything we did as a football club to try to look after Yoane.

“But it's like with any footballer when they go away on international duty, you're not in control of the minutes they play and unfortunately, he gets injured and now we just have to deal the best we can with that situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think he'll be out until the next international break. He's sort of got a race on to be fit for that Brighton game. Hopefully he can make it and then, of course, he'll be such an important player for us.”

While Howe remained polite with his response, there has been some external frustration directed at DR Congo for starting Wissa twice in the space of four days when he hadn’t played any matches since May or had a full pre-season.

Coming in from the cold, his first matches as a Newcastle player came for DR Congo and saw him pick up an injury.

“Again, it's one I'm not in control of, so I've tried not to give it too much emotion. Of course we're devastated that he's injured, nothing in our control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've just got to try to get him fit as quickly as possible in the safest way, and then he's got a big part to play in our season.”

It is hoped Wissa will be back for the Brighton & Hove Albion match on October 18 after the next international break, but there are no guarantees.

When asked if Wissa would go away with DR Congo during the next international break, Howe added: “No, I don't expect him to go away because I don't think he'll be fit enough to do that by that point.”

After returning from the September international break injured, Wissa has now been ruled out for at least nine matches for club and country. Should he prove his fitness and return to the DR Congo squad for the African Cup of Nations in December, Wissa will miss at least a further three matches for Newcastle but potentially up to seven should they progress to the latter stages of the competition in January.