Newcastle United are hoping to have a fully fit squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) - including new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

There were mixed fortunes for Newcastle United new signing Yoane Wissa on international duty with DR Congo this past week.

Just a day after joining The Magpies from Brentford for £55million, Wissa jetted off to join up with his national team for the World Cup qualifiers against South Sudan and Senegal.

The 29-year-old opened with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against South Sudan before following it up with another goal to put DR Congo 2-0 up in a crucial match against Senegal at the top of the group. But the away side pulled it back to 2-2 before Wissa was forced off in the closing stages with a knee problem.

Newcastle’s new forward signing then had to watch from the sidelines as Pape Sarr made it 3-2 to Senegal in the 87th minute. It was a big blow to DR Congo’s World Cup qualification hopes as they dropped behind Senegal into second in the group.

For Wissa, it was potentially a double blow given the injury scare.

Yoane Wissa injury scare for NUFC?

After returning to England and arriving back in Newcastle on Thursday, Wissa was promptly checked by the club’s medical staff and had a precautionary scan on his knee issue that forced him off earlier in the week.

According to Mail Online, Wissa is expected to train with the Newcastle squad for the first time on Friday and be available to feature against Wolves.

It presents head coach Eddie Howe with a potential selection dilemma with record signing Nick Woltemade also available and pushing for a start up front. Woltemade has trained with the squad since Tuesday and came through international duty with Germany with no issues while Wissa will only have one day training ahead of the match and hasn’t played a competitive game at club level since May.

But Wissa is already tried and tested in the Premier League, having scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season. Only golden boot winner Mohammed Salah scored more non-penalty goals than Newcastle’s new No. 9 during the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Wissa is also capable of playing out on the left wing, another position potentially up for grabs with Anthony Gordon out suspended.

Newcastle United triple injury boost

With encouraging news on Wissa’s fitness, Newcastle have seen Joelinton step up his recovery from a groin injury that kept him out of the 0-0 draw against Leeds. The Brazilian didn’t go away with his national team despite a call-up, instead focusing on his recovery and returning to training in an attempt to make himself available for the Wolves match.

Jacob Ramsey was forced off with an ankle issue against Leeds but has trained this week and is expected to be available for selection.

Last time out, Howe went with a five at the back formation with William Osula leading the line for his first Premier League start for the club. But several changes will be expected with Wissa, Woltemade and potentially Joelinton all available for selection.