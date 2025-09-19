Newcastle United injuries: Here’s the latest on Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United are already having to manage some injury issues during a busy fixture schedule before the October international break.

The Magpies’ 2-1 defeat at Barcelona marked the second game out of seven in the space of three weeks for Eddie Howe’s side.

Yet a month into the new season, and £120million spent on two strikers later, Newcastle’s attacking problems remain.

Yoane Wissa returned from international duty with DR Congo injured while Nick Woltemade dropped to the bench after scoring on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Explaining the decision not to start Woltemade against Barcelona, Howe said: “We're going to have to look after Nick, as I said. It's hard enough for him to come into a new league - and you could see the physical effects he felt with Wolves and then the quick turnaround again here.

“There's no guarantee even by managing him that he's going to stay fit and play all the games, but we're going to try to give him the best chance to stay fit and also acclimatise to the league that he's in.”

Newcastle face their longest trip of the Premier League season to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (2pm kick-off) with three players already ruled out and a couple of doubts.

Here’s Newcastle United’s injury/unavailable list heading into the match...

Kieran Trippier (knock)

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier went off with a knock in the closing stages of the match against Barcelona. The former England international, who has just turned 35, went down following a challenge on Barcelona goalscorer Marcus Rashford and couldn’t continue.

The quick turnaround in matches could see Trippier rested or drop to the bench this weekend, though Howe wasn’t able to provide a clear update on the defender’s fitness after the match.

Expected return date: TBC

Fabian Schar (head)

Schar suffered his second head injury of the season during the defeat to Barcelona. After initially being allowed to continue, the defender cut a frustrated figure as he was withdrawn and replaced by Malick Thiaw for the final 30 minutes of the match.

Thiaw’s solid performance from the bench, the quick turnaround and repeat nature of Schar’s injury could see Newcastle air on the side of caution this weekend. They may also be forced to follow concussion protocol if Schar shows signs of a concussion, which would rule him out of the next two matches against Bournemouth and Bradford City.

Expected return date: Arsenal (H) - 28/09

Anthony Gordon (suspension)

Gordon started the Barcelona match due to his suspension not carrying over to European competitions but he will be unavailable this weekend as he serves the final game of his three-match ban.

He will be back available on Wednesday evening.

Expected return date: Bradford City (H) - 24/09

Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Ramsey went off with an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw at Leeds United last month and has not been seen since.

Howe revealed the midfielder, who joined from Aston Villa for £39million last month, would be out until after the October international break.

A positive outlook would be to see him back in time for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, but there are no guarantees.

Expected return date: Brighton (A) - 18/10

Yoane Wissa (knee)

Wissa joined Newcastle in the final seconds of deadline day for £55million from Brentford. The DR Congo international was the proven Premier League goalscorer Newcastle needed following Alexander Isak’s exit to Liverpool but the club will have to wait for his debut.

Wissa has already been ruled out for seven games for The Magpies after picking up a knee injury while on international duty. Although not initially thought to be serious, it’s going to be enough to keep the 29-year-old out for at least another month.

Howe named the Brighton match as a potential return date but was quick to play down expectations.

Expected return date: Benfica (H) - 21/10