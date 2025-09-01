Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It comes after Newcastle reached an agreement with Liverpool to sell Alexander Isak for a Premier League record £130million fee.

Wissa has been pushing to leave Brentford this summer, with Newcastle having numerous bids rejected for the 28-year-old.

The DR Congo international has not featured for The Bees so far this season in a situation that has mirrored that of Isak at Newcastle in several ways.

But Newcastle look to have addressed their potential striker issue and quickly filled the gap left by Isak.

Newcastle United strike £55m deal

Newcastle have had £25million and £35million bids rejected by Brentford for Wissa so far this summer with The Bees holding out for a deal worth in excess of £50million.

The Magpies were also knocked back in a £55million bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

But after agreeing a deal to sell Isak, Newcastle returned to Brentford with a fresh bid worth up to £55million.

The agreement is worth an initial £50million plus a further £5million in performance-related add-ons. Wissa is set to travel to Newcastle to complete his medical and finalise a move having already agreed personal terms in principle.

Newcastle are likely to be hit with a blow over the winter with Wissa set to head to the African Cup of Nations with DR Congo. It will leave the forward out of Premier League action for around a month during Newcastle’s busiest period of the season.

Yoane Wissa releases statement to force Brentford move

Wissa, like Isak previously took to Instagram to issue his lengthy statement over the weekend. The Brentford forward has also removed all reference to the football club from his social media account.

His statement read: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

“I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer. I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.

“I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position.

“The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. “In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club.

“It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford's blessing based on repeated promises that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."

While Newcastle were quick to respond to Isak’s statement with a statement of their own, Brentford remained silent and have instead accepted a bid for Wissa 24 hours later.

In this instance, both statements have proven to be effective in granting the player their transfer wish.