Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa injury news as both set for extended spell on sidelines at Newcastle United | Getty Images

Newcastle United injury list: The latest on Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento and Jacob Ramsey.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest back in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm kick-off) at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have won one of their first six matches in the Premier League so far this season. They face a Nottingham Forest side yet to win in six matches in all competitions under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is already under pressure at Forest following a poor start and will be looking for his first win at St James’ Park on Sunday. Postecoglou lost both of his previous visits to St James’ Park as Spurs boss - a 2-1 defeat last season and a 4-0 defeat the season prior.

Forest will be without Ola Aina, Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko due to injury on Sunday while defender Murillo is a major doubt for the match.

Eddie Howe claimed his Newcastle side picked up no new injuries following Wednesday’s Champions League win against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. But they will still be without a couple of important players.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Ramsey suffered an ankle injury during his full Newcastle debut at Leeds United last month and has not been seen since. The £39million summer signing had looked promising in his limited time on the pitch but has since been ruled out until after the October international break.

The Brighton & Hove Albion trip on October 18 was pencilled in as a potential return date for the 24-year-old but Howe has since provided a positive update following the midfielder’s return to training.

Howe suggested Ramsey could be involved for Sunday’s match against Forest.

Expected return date: Nottingham Forest (H) - 04/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoane Wissa (knee)

Wissa joined Newcastle for £55million from Brentford on deadline day before quickly joining up with the DR Congo national team where he suffered a knee injury.

The 29-year-old had barely missed any Premier League matches for Brentford due to injury, but has now missed Newcastle’s last six games since his arrival.

It was hoped Wissa would be back for the trip to Brighton after the international break but Howe has since revealed the defender’s return has been pushed back by at least another two weeks.

Expected return date: West Ham United (A) - 02/11

Tino Livramento (knee)

Livramento stretchered off with a knee injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was later confirmed the defender had suffered a knee ligament injury and would be out for around eight weeks in total. Livramento could be back in contention by the end of November if all goes to plan.

Expected return date: Marseille (A) - 25/11