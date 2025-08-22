Keith Andrews has again spoken about Yoane Wissa's future amid Newcastle United transfer links. | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Keith Andrews has delivered a blow to Newcastle’s hopes of signing Yoane Wissa this summer.

Keith Andrews has reiterated his desire to keep hold of Yoane Wissa this summer amid interest from Newcastle United in the striker. Wissa was at the centre of a £40m bid from the Magpies earlier this week - one that was swiftly rejected by the Bees.

That was the latest in a number of attempts from St James’ Park to secure the 28-year-old’s signature. Wissa has been listed as an ideal replacement for Callum Wilson throughout the window, but Brentford have remained firm in their stance that he is not for sale.

Although Brentford’s exact valuation of Wissa is not known, reports have indicated that they could demand as much as £60m. That fee for a 28-year-old who, as it stands, has just one year left on his current contract at the Gtech Community Stadium is likely to knock the Magpies out of negotiations.

Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves has emerged as a potential alternative to Wissa, although the Molineux outfit, like Brentford, are reluctant to lose their talisman. Wissa was not involved in Andrews’ matchday squad at the City Ground last weekend amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

The Bees, in Wissa’s absence, would be defeated 3-1 by Nottingham Forest. That match marked Andrews’ first competitive game in charge of Brentford after he replaced Thomas Frank earlier in the summer.

Keith Andrews on Yoane Wissa’s Brentford future

Brentford this weekend return home to the Gtech Community Stadium as they host Aston Villa. Speaking ahead of that game with the Villains, Andrews was asked if Wissa would be available for selection against Unai Emery’s side after pictures of him back training with the group were published on social media.

Andrews responded: “He’s been training with the team, clearly. In terms of being involved this weekend, I’ll make a decision on the squad tomorrow but he has been part of the group this week.”

The former Republic of Ireland international was then asked for his view on whether Wissa would end the window as a Brentford player. The summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September, meaning the Magpies have just over a week to reach an agreement over a fee for the striker: “He’s a Brentford player right now,” Brentford’s head coach said.

“My stance around Yoane all along really has been that I don’t want him to leave. That hasn’t really changed in any way shape or form. I keep going back to being understanding of his situation, but for me I don’t want to lose a player of that quality.

“That hasn’t really changed throughout the whole episode of the transfer window so hopefully he is here in the next ten, twelve days whatever it is. As the head coach, that is what I’d like.”

Anthony Gordon will again start up-front for Newcastle United on Monday night as Alexander Isak continues to remain unavailable for selection. Isak has not kicked a ball for the Magpies since the final day of last season and continues to train away from his teammates.