Newcastle United transfer news: Yoane Wissa is officially a Newcastle United player after his deadline day transfer from Brentford was confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. Wissa has signed a four-year contract at St James’ Park and moves in a deal worth a total of £55m.

The Magpies had spent the final few weeks of the transfer window pursuing a move for Wissa, but had been met with stiff resistance from the Bees. Wissa, who netted 19 Premier League goals last season, had seen Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard leave the Gtech Community Stadium along with manager Thomas Frank during a turbulent summer at Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wissa was then not included in any of Keith Andrews’ four matchday squads during August after expressing his desire to move to Newcastle United. Brentford, though, relented in their stance that Wissa was not for sale on deadline day just hours after the Magpies had agreed the sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

In a move that fans will undoubtedly love, Wissa will wear the number nine shirt at Newcastle United, becoming the latest man to try and create history in that illustrious number.

He will also battle fellow new signing Nick Woltemade for a starting spot under Eddie Howe. Wissa and Woltemade will make up a completely changed strikeforce following the departures of Isak and Callum Wilson this summer.

Newcastle United announce Yoane Wissa transfer

A statement released by Newcastle United read: ‘Newcastle United can confirm the transfer deadline day signing of forward Yoane Wissa from Brentford for an undisclosed fee, subject to Premier League approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The 28-year-old, who was born in France and represents DR Congo at international level, has finalised a long-term deal to become the sixth summer arrival at St. James’ Park.

‘Yoane’s career began with French side Châteauroux, where he progressed through the youth system before making a switch to Angers in 2016. Loan spells at Laval and Ajaccio followed, but it was upon joining then Ligue 2 side Lorient in January 2018 that he began to make his mark.

‘Yoane helped Lorient reach the French top-flight, where he went on to score 10 times, before earning his move to newly-promoted Brentford in 2021.

‘The striker quickly established himself in the Premier League and departs the Bees with 49 goals from 149 games to his name in all competitions, including a personal high of 19 league goals last term.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

‘Yoane will wear the number 9 shirt for Newcastle United.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to his move, Wissa said: “I’m really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

“I’m very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I’ve got dreams, I’ve got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can’t wait to get started.”

Eddie Howe added: “Yoane is a player who we have admired for some time and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output but also the crucial work he does for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yoane’s style of play will excite our supporters and complement our style of play - he has pace, power and an excellent work rate. He immediately makes us stronger.”