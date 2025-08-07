Yoane Wissa has been linked with a move to PIF-owned Al-Nassr | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remains a target for the Magpies - but they are reportedly facing a fresh transfer ‘hijack’ attempt.

Newcastle United are reportedly facing another threat in their hopes of signing Brentford striker Yoane Wissa this summer. Wissa has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for the last few weeks, but the Bees insist that he is not for sale.

Much like Newcastle United’s stance on Alexander Isak, Brentford do not want to lose their key man, but that could change if they are able to secure a replacement. Brentford have already sold club captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal this summer, whilst their top scorer from last season, Bryan Mbeumo, has moved to Manchester United.

Losing Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, as well as Norgaard and Mbeumo would be a major blow for Keith Andrews as he embarks on his first season as Bees boss. The DR Congo international returned to training with Brentford earlier this week after leaving their trip to Portugal early to hold talks with sporting director Phil Giles over his future at the club.

A move to Newcastle United remains Wissa’s preference this summer, with the opportunity to play Champions League football at St James’ Park a big pull for the 28-year-old. However, a new club have reportedly joined the race for Wissa’s signature this summer - and the identity of that club will undoubtedly intrigue many Newcastle United supporters.

Yoane Wissa transfer news - Newcastle United face another ‘hijack’

Newcastle United will be desperate to avoid seeing Wissa join the hoard of transfer targets that have moved elsewhere this summer. However, according to L’Equipe , Wissa is now wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

They report that Al-Nassr are ‘ready to meet’ the conditions of a transfer for Wissa and that movement on a potential deal could be made in the coming days. Al-Nassr, home of former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo, have recently signed Joao Felix from Chelsea and could add yet more star quality to their ranks if they can get a move for Wissa over the line.

Of course, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are majority owners of Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli were also taken over by PIF in a quadruple swoop in June 2023 as the Saudi Pro League looked to boost their profile with a number of big signings.

That move came a year and a half after PIF acquired an 80% stake in Newcastle United. PIF now own around 85% of Newcastle United.

Despite being the world’s richest football club owners, the Premier League’s current financial rules have stopped PIF from investing as heavily as Manchester City and Chelsea’s owners were able to two decades ago. Those rules have been a primary reason why Newcastle United have seen so many of their main targets this summer move to other clubs with the Magpies simply unable to compete with the wage bills and structures of those clubs.

If Wissa, who is set on a move to Newcastle United, becomes the latest player to reject a move to St James’ Park in favour of a move elsewhere this summer, then that could be a fatal blow for the Magpies in what has been a summer of transfer frustration.