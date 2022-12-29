'You can gain more confidence' - Liverpool man advised to learn from Miguel Almiron's Newcastle United transformation

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Moises Caicedo reports

Recent reports in the Telegraph have linked Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea with a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. With a reported price tag set at £100million by the Seagulls however, a move for the Ecuadorian international is unlikely next month.

Darwin Nunez can ‘learn’ from Miguel Almiron

Former Newcastle United man John Barnes believes Darwin Nunez can learn from Miguel Almiron’s transformation at Newcastle. Nunez moved to Anfield in a big-money transfer this summer but hasn’t registered the goals tally many tipped he would reach - and Barnes believes replicating Almiron’s transformation could help the Uruguayan.

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “Well once again, similar to Darwin Nunez, when Miguel Almiron was missing chances and not playing well, the fans stuck with him, the players stuck with him.

John Barnes believes Darwin Nunez can learn from Miguel Almiron's transformation at Newcastle United (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"The team started to play well and now you can see, the goal he scored against Leicester, he had the composure. Before, he was missing those chances.

“I think Nunez can look at that situation and say that he’s been through something similar and with the right support, because Almiron is a good player, as is Darwin Nunez, you can gain more confidence.

“When you’re giving a hundred percent, the players, the manager and the fans keep supporting you, that’s what’s happened to Almiron.”

Newcastle United tipped to finish above Manchester United

Newcastle United have been tipped to finish above Manchester United and secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season. According to Sporting Index, the underlying numbers suggest that the Magpies will qualify for the Champions League when the top-flight season concludes on May 28.

Neville Burdock, Head of Sportsbook at Sporting Index, said: “Newcastle fans can stop dreaming and start believing. The Magpies are a good 10 points ahead of where we expected to them to be when our spreads were priced up at the beginning of the season, and we now have them locked in for a top four finish.”