The 25-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a fruitful three-and-a-half seasons with The Foxes, helping them twice qualify for the Europa League while also scoring the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup Final.

Tielemans insists he is happy at Leicester, but with the club missing out on Europe last season, he hasn’t ruled out leaving.

“[Leaving Leicester] is not out of the question,” Tielemans said whilst on international duty with Belgium last month.

Youri Tielemans warming up for Leicester City. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way.”

Several Premier League sides are reportedly interested in the midfielder, including North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

While Newcastle United can’t offer European football just yet, they have recently been linked with a potential move for Tielemans by CBS Sports as head coach Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his midfield.

And the player’s suggestion that he would change club for a ‘great project’ has drawn comparisons with the reasons why Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman decided to swap European football for Newcastle.

"You have to stay calm. I'm fine where I am, I still have a year of contract,” Tielemans added. “I'm not in a hurry at all. When you change clubs, you don't change to change.

"You change because there is a great project on the table. For a football player, the most important thing is to play. It will be up to me to take the right decision regarding my future this summer but here, I am very quiet and I focus on the devils [Belgium]."

Tielemans cost Leicester around £32million in 2019 and has since proven himself as a top-level Premier League play-maker.