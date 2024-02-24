Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes the North East clubs will have a big say in the battle for a Northern Premier League East Division play-off place.

The Hornets remain firmly in the race for a top five place as they grabbed a late equaliser in Friday night’s draw with former Northern League rivals Newton Aycliffe following a keenly-contested affair at Hebburn Sports Ground. It was the visitors that opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark with a well-taken finish from Liam Jarvie - but the Hornets hit back five minutes into the second-half with a goal from midfielder Robbie Spence.

Hebburn Town v Newton Aycliffe (photo Tyler Lopes)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aycliffe, who have impressed in their first ever season in the Northern Premier League, looked to be closing the gap on the play-off spots when Jake Petitjean restored their lead two minutes after Spence’s equaliser and the visitors remained in front until deep into stoppage time.

Not for the first time this season, there was late drama for Hebburn as defender Matty Elsdon made the most of a goalmouth scramble to fire home a deflected equaliser that ensured his side took a share of the points. Assessing the play-off picture, Moore is relishing some big games that lie in wait for both Hebburn and the other five North East clubs that are shining in non-league football’s fourth their this season.

He told The Gazette: “How this division is panning out this season is absolutely brilliant for the region because all of our clubs are showing what they are about.

“We have Dunston coming to our place next month and that is going to be a big game for the North East because we are both pushing for those play-off places. But it’s not just is, there’s Aycliffe and Consett are both pushing as well and Ashington are having a solid season. Stockton will more than likely win the league from where they are and then it could be two or three from the North East in those play-off places. It would be nice to see at least two North East clubs in their when the season ends but I am sure Belper and Pontefract will have a big say about that and as I always say, you always end up where you deserve to finish in this division.”