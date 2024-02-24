Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento has impressed for Newcastle United following his £31million summer move from Southampton, despite only starting six Premier League matches.

It has been almost two months since the 21-year-old's last league start for The Magpies, a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

While results have picked up in recent weeks, Newcastle have continued to look fragile defensively. Eddie Howe's side haven't kept a clean sheet in the league since Livramento's last start, conceding 20 goals in the eight games that have followed.

Livramento has been used at both right-back and left-back for Newcastle this season. But Howe's continued selection of Dan Burn over the youngster has been scrutinised in recent weeks given the number of goals United have conceded from attacks down their left side.

Livramento has been introduced for Burn in each of Newcastle's last four matches. Although the side conceded nine goals in those four matches, none of them came when the former Southampton man was on the pitch.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to one of the most potent sides around in Arsenal, who have scored 21 goals in their last five league matches.

