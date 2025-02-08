'Outstanding' South Shields hailed after win against leaders Chester

South Shields returned to winning ways with a fine home win against Chester.

Elliott Dickman challenged South Shields to embark on an improved run of form after a dogged and disciplined display helped the Mariners to an impressive three points against National League North leaders Chester.

Despite being forced to field a makeshift back four consisting of just one natural defender, Dickman’s side showed plenty of guts, determination and endeavour to put an end to their visitors’ ten-game unbeaten run and bring a close to their own run of five games without a win. If there was any pressure on the Mariners, it was simply not allowed to impact on their performance as they always looked the more likely of the two sides to open the scoring during a promotion opening half-hour.

South Shields celebrate after Kyle Crossley grabs their opening goal in a 2-0 home win against Chester (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Former Newcastle United academy forward Kyle Crossley was the tormentor-in-chief for South Shields as his energy and intensity caused any amount of problems for the table-topping Seals. The Mariners summer signing had the first two chances of the game - but made it third-time lucky when he opened the scoring with a deflected effort six minutes before half-time after the visitors failed to clear a corner-kick from the left-hand side.

The lead could and really should have been doubled before the interval as Mariners top goalscorer Paul Blackett somehow rolled a shot agonisingly wide from close range after good approach play from the electric Crossley.

Although the Mariners performance for large parts of the second half was not as adventurous as the opening 45 minutes, Dickman could take great satisfaction from the fact his players largely kept Chester at bay and limited the league leaders to half-chances at best. Their reward for defensive diligence was found with the second goal of the game as Blackett got on the scoresheet with the type of finish that has become his hallmark in recent seasons.

Dylan Stephenson marked his first start since returning to South Shields by finding Blackett ten yards from goal and the striker wasted little time in crashing a volley beyond visitors keeper Jimmy Storer to secure the points for his side and allow his manager to reflect on a job well done.

What did Elliott Dickman say after South Shields home win against Chester?

He told The Gazette: “When we’ve had the little run, the disappointments and the frustrations, we feel it the same as the fans and we have done all we can to turn it around. All credit to the staff, the players and the fans because today was a really big performance against a very strong side. A clean sheet, with being down the bare bones defensively, players out of position, and other players carrying injuries, was massive.

“We are absolutely delighted with the lads and we know we have that performance in us but no we need to back it up. Sometimes that has been our Achilles heel really. We haven’t backed up wins but games come thick and fast so we have a chance to put that right. The work ethic, not just of the front three, although they were brilliant, was outstanding across the side. The midfield worked so hard, the whole team were really at it, really up for it and really wanted to prove a point. We are really thrilled with how they went about things today and the front three led the line for us.”

The Mariners are back in action when they visit Buxton on Tuesday night.