A former Newcastle United forward is back in the North East.

Former Newcastle United striker Dylan Stephenson has returned to the North East after agreeing to spend the rest of the season on loan at National League North club South Shields.

The 22-year-old forward failed to make a competitive senior appearance during his time at St James Park but did appear for Eddie Howe’s side during a number of pre-season friendlies. Stephenson came off the bench is a mid-season friendly win against Saudi Pro-League club Al-Hilal in December 2022 and spent the second half of the same season on loan at Scottish Championship club Hamilton Academical.

South Shields were actually Stephenson’s next point of call after joining up with his former Magpies academy coach Elliott Dickman at the National League North club last January and he went on to score eight goals in 18 appearances for the Mariners. Dickman attempted to land the versatile forward when he was released by Newcastle last summer - but lost out to National League club Dagenham and Redbridge.

However, the Mariners boss has now secured the services of his former loan addition once again and he revealed the move almost came to fruition in December.

Dickman told The Gazette: “We wanted to try and do a deal to join us permanent in the summer but it didn’t work out. I’ve kept in touch and kept track on how he’s been performing. It nearly happened before Christmas, it didn’t work out but we are delighted to have him back. He’s a real team player, he scored some crucial goals for us last season. He saw the lads today, everyone welcomed him and there has been some banter and good conversations. He was loved by the players and the fans because he is genuine as a player and as a person. We are thrilled to have him back.”

Stephenson will go straight into the Mariners squad for Tuesday night’s home game with Hereford and they look to kickstart an improved run of form and hand themselves a chance to push for the National League North players. However, the on-loan forward forward will face plenty of competition for places at the top end of the pitch with fellow former Magpies academy players Tom Allan and Kyle Crossley and Mariners top goalscorer Paul Blackett all vying for places in Dickman’s starting eleven.

The Mariners boss is relishing the opportunity to work with all four players and is hoping the quartet can force him into some difficult decisions throughout the remainder of the season.

“We have some good attacking options with the likes of Paul Blackett, a proven goalscorer and Kyle Crossley and Tom Allan have done extremely well. With Dylan there now, we have some really exciting options across the frontline and it’s down to us to get the best out of them and it’s down to them to score goals and make it difficult for us.”

Once Tuesday night’s meeting with Hereford is over, South Shields will turn their focus towards a third consecutive home game when Chester visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.