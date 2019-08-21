Paul Dummett 'clarifies' comments made in the wake of Newcastle United's defeat at Carrow Road
Paul Dummett was “clarified” comments made in the wake of Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.
The defender claimed in a post-match interview that it “wasn’t right” from the warm-up at Carrow Road, where Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick.
However, Dummett has insisted that that comment was not aimed at head coach Steve Bruce and his coaching staff.
The 27-year-old said on Twitter: “Just to clarify my comment on the warm-up in my post-match interview, it was about us as players and as a team, not the coaching staff. As I said in the interview, we know it wasn’t good enough from the first whistle. We need to stick together and improve – and we will.”
Dummett and his team-mates, beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, are preparing for Sunday’s game away to Tottenham Hotspur.