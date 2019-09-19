Peter Beardsley.

The 58-year-old had left the club, where he had been Under-23 coach, in March.

A statement from his solicitors read: “Peter Beardsley is very surprised and disappointed by the decision of the Regulatory Commission.

“It was almost impossible for Peter to clear his name because of the serious flaws and contamination of evidence that occurred in the disciplinary process before Newcastle United and by the unusual fact that the FA rules put the burden of proof on him to prove his innocence in the proceedings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a long process which has been unnecessarily protracted, Peter feels vindicated that the Commission has expressly found that he is not a racist.

“Peter and his legal advisers have been inundated with support from all over the country, both from fellow professionals of the highest repute, as well as other football professionals including managers, coaches, players, and football fans, all of which provided unchallenged evidence to the Commission as to Peter’s good character, the fact that he is not a racist and whatever was said, there was no intent to cause offence.

“Peter has had many great years at Newcastle United, and, despite the circumstances of his dismissal, he will always have the club close to his heart and wishes the fans the success they deserve in the future.

“Surprisingly, Newcastle United did not provide the relevant training and education for Peter.

“Peter has always been willing and eager to attend all and any training organised by the club.

“Peter fully appreciates all the support over what has been a difficult period for him and his family.

“With no avenue left open to him to clear his name Peter has no choice but to acknowledge the decision and now looks forward to moving on with his life and resuming his career.