Rafa Benitez has his say on falling attendances at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez has reacted to falling attendances at St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 12:59 pm
Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle United’s goalless draw last weekend was watched by a crowd of 43,316 – the lowest Premier League gate at the stadium since August 2011.

There was an average attendance of 51,121 last season, which was Benitez’s last as manager. Thousands of fans have stayed away this season in protest following Benitez’s summer departure.

And Benitez, now in charge of Chinese club Dalian Yifang, has addressed the low crowds in a question and answer session for The Athletic.

Empty corporate seats at St James's Park. (Pic: Martin Swinney)

“I have continued following Newcastle United, and I am sure that there will be a point when they will do well and the fans will support the team,” said Benitez. “But I also understand the situation and the disappointment now. But I have the desire to see them do well. I wish them all the best, like I did in the past.”