Rafa Benitez has his say on falling attendances at Newcastle United
Rafa Benitez has reacted to falling attendances at St James’s Park.
Newcastle United’s goalless draw last weekend was watched by a crowd of 43,316 – the lowest Premier League gate at the stadium since August 2011.
There was an average attendance of 51,121 last season, which was Benitez’s last as manager. Thousands of fans have stayed away this season in protest following Benitez’s summer departure.
And Benitez, now in charge of Chinese club Dalian Yifang, has addressed the low crowds in a question and answer session for The Athletic.
“I have continued following Newcastle United, and I am sure that there will be a point when they will do well and the fans will support the team,” said Benitez. “But I also understand the situation and the disappointment now. But I have the desire to see them do well. I wish them all the best, like I did in the past.”