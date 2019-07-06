Salomon Rondon waits on Newcastle United's next move amid Premier League interest
A clutch of Premier League clubs are tracking Salomon Rondon this summer – but managerless Newcastle United are yet to show an interest.
The striker was outstanding on loan from West Bromwich Albion last season.
Rondon, handed the No 9 jersey by Rafa Benitez, scored 11 Premier League goals after joining in a swap deal which saw Dwight Gayle go the other way.
Newcastle’s hierarchy had previously baulked at the 29-year-old’s age when Benitez – who left St James’s Park last week – pushed the club to activate his £16.5million release clause.
The club eventually sanctioned a loan swap deal with Gayle.
Benitez – who met United owner Mike Ashley for talks in May – had wanted the freedom to sign older players.
“The club put out some information about the budget being around £50million plus money from sales – that was fine,” said Benitez.
“I knew it was the reality. It was about managing the budget you have – that was the key.”
United are understood to have enquired about another loan late last season, though this was not something that West Brom were prepared to sanction given that he only has one year left on his contract.
West Ham United, expected to sell Marko Arnautovic this summer, are among the clubs interested in Rondon, who has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Rondon, for his part, paid tribute to Benitez last week on Twitter.
“I must say that @rafabenitezweb deserves huge credit for what our team achieved last season – I'm sure he'll have success in his next job,” said Rondon.
Rondon, a quarter-finalist at Copa America in Brazil with Venezuela, is now resting ahead of next season.
He was asked if he feared that he had played his last game at St James’s Park as a Newcastle player after scoring against Liverpool in May.
“Yes, maybe it’s my last game here,” said Rondon. “That would be a shame for my family, because they’re settled here. But this is football, sometimes it happens, sometimes you have to decide. It’s out of my hands, and I’ll have to wait.”
United this week sold Ayoze Perez, Rondon’s strike partner at the club, to Leicester City for £30million.