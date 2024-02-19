South Shields back in action v Scunthorpe United following nine-man Darlington defeat

Elliott Dickman encourages CJ Clarke

Last Saturday saw South Shields face Darlington in a much-anticipated north east clash in the Vanarama National League North. The fixture couldn’t have gone any worse for the hosts, however, as Darlington put four past Shields with the Mariners also being issued two red cards. The game was Darlington’s first win in four and only their seventh win of the campaign.

Elliot Dickman’s side has come into a rough patch of form as of late with only two wins in their last five with their last two league outings ending in defeat. Regardless of this, the gap between Shields and a play off space is only three points. Closing the gap may not be so easy however as second place Scunthorpe United travel to Shields on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Scunthorpe suffered a third straight relegation last season but have enjoyed a strong run of form this season putting them in second place by five points with a game in a hand on the team below. The last time these two teams met was on September 5 last year when Julio Arca’s side lost 3-1 away at Glanford Park.

This season, no other team has scored more goals than Scunthorpe in the division with their haul of 59 goals in 33 games. Striker Danny Whitehall has 14 goals for the season and former Gateshead loanee Danny Elliot on eight.

Elliot Dickman has said in the past that he would need a “team contribution” if goals are to be met this season and this could be the difference on Tuesday night. With the club in 12th place a win on Tuesday could send Shields as high as 7th if results go their way.

Team news

Robert Briggs is unavailable following a red card in Saturday’s fixture against Darlington. Will Jenkins is also serving a suspension after receiving a red in Saturday’s fixture. John Lufudu has returned to Spennymoor Town until the end of the campaign.

Information for supporters

