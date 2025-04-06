South Shields boss delighted by return of Mackenzie Heaney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields suffered a narrow home loss against National League North title contenders Brackley Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman was ‘absolutely delighted’ to welcome Mackenzie Heaney back into his starting lineup for Saturday’s defeat against Brackley Town.

The Mariners star had been given time away from the club in recent weeks after the sad passing of his brother and the club were strongly represented at his funeral earlier this week. Heaney returned to the fold in time to feature in Saturday’s game and there was a heartwarming gesture from Mariners club captain Robert Briggs as he handed over the armband to Heaney and allowed his team-mate to lead his side on to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickman praised the ‘energy, attitude and desire’ of Heaney as he returned to action after a difficult period away from the game.

South Shields winger Mackenzie Heaney (credit Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to see him back. We have missed him and what he has gone through, you wouldn’t wish that on anybody. We were all there at his brother’s funeral in the middle of the week to show the togetherness of the group, the type of people these lads are, to be there for one of their own, to be there for one of their team-mates, is remarkable.

“Him and his family, we all support them, we have been there for them and Mackenzie is a strong character, a really strong character. He’s been really impressive these last few weeks when I’ve met him and had conversations. For him to be back in the team today, he’s such a huge player for us because of his energy, attitude and desire. He’s a real competitor and it tells you everything that Briggsy was willing to give up the captaincy for today’s game and give it to Mackenzie in honour of his brother. That speaks volumes for the group.”

Saturday’s game also provided a major landmark for the Mariners academy setup as five graduates were named in the matchday start. Centre-back James Sloan was handed his first senior start and he was joined in the starting eleven by goalkeeper Kyle Seymour and midfield duo Ewan McGowan and Will Jenkins with left-back Bryan Taylor named amongst the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender James Sloan (credit Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking about the academy graduates, Dickman said: “I know we’ve lost the game and it’s a results-based business but we have five players that have come through our academy in the squad. Kyle in goal, young James Sloan’s first start with the first-team and I thought he did smashing, it’s not an easy game to come into. Ewan McGowan was excellent last week down at Rushall and I think today he was good in a different type of game for him. The academy lads within the squad is fantastic and obviously Jenks is part of the furniture and then Bryan Taylor was on the bench.”

The Mariners now have a free midweek to prepare for their penultimate home game of the season as Southport are the visitors to the 1st Cloud Arena next Saturday afternoon.

Your next non-league read: Hebburn Town midfielder bemoans luck in Ilkeston Town defeat