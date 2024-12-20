Competition for places can drive South Shields play-off bid - Briggs

South Shields can move level on points with the play-off places with a home win against Marine on Saturday.

Robert Briggs believes competition for places in the South Shields side can provide the inspiration for a successful push into the National League North play-off places.

Mariners manager Elliott Dickman has enjoyed the luxury of adding a number of new faces to his ranks in recent weeks after completing the signings of former Newcastle United academy products Tom Allan and Lucas De Bolle, free agent full-back Iestyn Hughes and Livingston midfielder David Carson. With several players now free from injury and academy graduates like Bryan Taylor and Kurt Seymour now regular features in matchday squad, there is a healthy feel about the options available to Dickman as his side head into the hectic festive fixture list.

That will kick off with a home game against Marine on Saturday before the Mariners turn their focus towards a short trip to Spennymoor Town on Boxing Day - and Briggs has stressed everyone will have a part to play over the coming weeks and beyond as his side look to push towards the top seven.

He told The Gazette: “We have a squad that can really push on this season and the competition is something we needed because everyone was maybe a little comfortable and now they know they have to fight for their place. We know that if you don’t perform there is someone there to take your shirt. All of the lads that have come in is they are great people, the gaffer has shown some great business and I think it’s going to really help us push on in the second half of the season.”

After narrowly missing out on a play-off place in non-league’s second tier last season, the Mariners will hope to go at least one better during the current campaign as they look to take their biggest step up the non-league system. However, the club’s all-time record appearance maker has called on his team-mates to find some consistency during the second half of the campaign as they aim to keep alive their bid for promotion into non-league’s top tier.

“I think the fact we haven’t found consistency is something we would all accept. It’s been two wins, two defeats, a draw and so on up until the last few weeks but I think we maybe have a settled squad now. We have to be targeting the play-offs because we know a strong run can take you into those play-off places. Every team can beat every other team in this division, it’s been like that for a while and Spennymoor were a great example for us to follow. Last year, they went on a brilliant run and got close. The only thing that can stop us is ourselves because we know if we can get that consistency right, we can absolutely be in and around the play-offs.”

The likes of Taylor, Crossley and De Bolle could all be in line for starts in Saturday’s game after they were named amongst the substitutes in last weekend’s defeat at leaders Curzon Ashton.