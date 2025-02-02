South Shields boss has mixed emotions after Scarborough Athletic draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kyle Crossley goal helped South Shields secure a point in their home game with National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman was left with mixed emotions after his side earned a point against old foes Scarborough Athletic.

The Mariners finally returned to the 1st Cloud Arena for the first time since a 1-0 defeat against Darlington on New Years Day as they faced the Seadogs in the first of three consecutive home games inside a week. However, it was the visitors that got themselves in front with quarter of an hour on the clock as Luca Colville’s corner-kick allowed Will Thornton to rise highest and power a header beyond Mariners goalkeeper Myles Boney.

South Shields celebrate after Kyle Crossley grabbed their equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Former Newcastle United youngster Kyle Crossley earned a share of the points for Dickman’s side as he made the most of a neat move including Robert Briggs, Martin Smith and Paul Blackett to find the back of his net and leave his manager to pay tribute to the ‘real desire’ shown by his players.

He told the club website: “I enjoyed the game, I thought we played well and we had some good passages of play. We created some good chances in the first-half and the way we want to play was clear and evident. I was frustrated and disappointed with the goal we conceded but delighted with the goal that we scored and I thought we kept going. There was a real desire amongst the team, some of our patient play was good and we changed the shape a little bit in the second-half just to try a few different little things.

“I am pleased we didn’t lose, I feel like we maybe should have won the game but when teams come and make it difficult like Scarborough played today, and credit to them, it’s up to us to try and break them down and we did our best. I am pleased with how we played, I pleased with the intent and I’m pleased with some of our play so I am delighted for the players because I know how hard they have worked over a period of time when we haven’t had a lot of games.”

The Mariners are back in action at the 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday night when they host Hereford in the second of three consecutive home games.

