South Shields boss takes positives from Southport bore draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields earned a point from their home game with National League North rivals Southport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman tried to take the positives from an underwhelming goalless draw against National League North rivals Southport.

During a 90-minute affair that had all of the hallmarks of an end-of-season contest, neither the Mariners or their visitors were able to create many genuine opportunities to break the deadlock at the 1st Cloud Arena. However, it was the Sandgrounders that came closest to snatching all three points when defender Jack Doyle’s crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar during the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from South Shields home game with Southport (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

South Shields went close when top goalscorer Paul Blackett fired over the bar inside the opening minutes and Mackenzie Heaney’s free-kick was kept out by visitors goalkeeper Chris Renshaw inside the final quarter of an hour. Despite the game failing to enthuse for large parts, Dickman believes the return of three experienced players from injury means he can take some positives.

He told The Gazette: “It wasn’t a particularly entertaining game but we have kept a clean sheet, we had some minutes into players coming back, some young lads got more minutes and we stopped our losing run - so there were some positives. You can pick the bones out of the game, it wasn’t a great game, it’s not rocket science to see that it wasn’t a fantastic game but having the likes of Dillon Morse, Tom Allan and Dan Ward back are the positives.”

Dickman did single out academy product Ewan McGowan after his introduction into the game inside the final 20 minutes provided some brighter moments.

“The game was flat and I hopes the substitutes would inject some life and it did to an extent,” said the Mariners boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was more so when young Ewan came on because he has that about him. He’s a wily player, he can turn and make things happen. He has some real quality and he was smashing when he came on. He’s a real competition and it’s brilliant for him.”

“We want to win and we have to do things right”

The Mariners will now turn their focus towards a hectic Easter weekend as they make the short trip to Darlington on Good Friday before hosting FA Trophy finalists Spennymoor Town in their final home game of the season on Bank Holiday Monday.

Although some have suggested there is little to play for during the final three games of the season, Dickman has stressed he is keen to end a season of mixed fortunes on a high.

“It hasn’t changed and it never will, we just want to win games and be as competitive as we can be. That was the same when we had 33 games left and it’s the same now we have three games left. We want to win and we have to do things right. It was a difficult game today, they slowed the game and that’s a common trend in the division. We have to deal with that but now it’s about getting everyone fresh for a busy final two weeks to the season and ready for two difficult games on Friday and Monday.”

Your next Non-League read: Former Newcastle United and Sunderland stars to join forces for South Shields charity match