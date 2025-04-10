Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland stars are set to help a fundraising effort for Diabetes UK.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland stars are set to get their boots back on and feature alongside a whole host of South Shields favourites in a charity game that aims to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK.

The National League North club will host the #LETSKICKDIABETES charity match at their 1st Cloud Arena home on Monday, May 5, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. A whole host of familiar faces have already signed up to play in the game with former Sunderland duo Lee Cattermole and Danny Collins and former Newcastle United left-back Olivier Bernard already confirmed. Former Hull City and Derby County manager Phil Brown will return to his hometown to take part and several former South Shields players who have played a part in the Mariners rise up the non-league pyramid have also committed to playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the likes of former captains Blair Adams, Jon Shaw and Leepaul Scroggins, striker Warren Byrne, midfielder Wayne Phillips and current goalkeeper coach Phil Naisbett.

The game was set up to raise money for the charity after Jude, the two-year old grandson of Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes recently and his father, Callum, has revealed his determination to raise awareness and vital funds for a charity that ‘provide crucial support and research’.

He told the club website: “As a father to Jude, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, I can’t express how much it means to us to see South Shields FC come together for such a meaningful cause. Type 1 Diabetes is a daily challenge, but the support from the community, like this charity football match, gives us hope and strength.

"We're incredibly grateful to South Shields FC for their generosity in raising funds for Diabetes UK, which helps provide crucial support and research. Events like this not only raise awareness but also bring people together to make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who has supported this event—it truly makes a world of difference to families like ours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mariners chairman Thompson added: “We’re delighted to host this charity match, bringing together some of the best talent from the Northeast for such a worthwhile cause. Football is all about community, and this event gives us the perfect opportunity to give back while having fun.”

Tickets for the game are priced at £5 and can be purchased via South Shields’ official club website here. For those unable to attend but wish to donate, a JustGiving page has been set up here.

Colmans Seafood Temple have become the first business to come forward and be one of the partners and sponsors for the game and South Shields are looking for more businesses to get involved over the next three weeks. For further details or how to get involved as a sponsor please contact Carl Mowatt at [email protected] or via telephone on 0191 454 7800 or 07551 153 934.