South Shields boss wants strong mentality for Alfreton Town test

South Shields are back in action on Tuesday night when they host National League North rivals Alfreton Town.

Elliott Dickman has called for a strong mindset from his injury-hit South Shields squad as they prepare to host National League North rivals Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.

After a week battling with injury and illness, the Mariners battled their way to a narrow home win against Needham Market on Saturday as top goalscorer Paul Blackett got the only goal at the 1st Cloud Arena. Claiming a second home win inside three days could lift Dickman’s men to within a point of a top half spot in non-league’s second tier.

However, Alfreton will provide a stern physical test of a depleted Mariners side as they look to boost their own top-half aspirations with a win on South Tyneside. Dickman warned his players of what they will face on Tuesday night and called for an improvement to Saturday’s performance as they look to claim another three points on their home patch.

He told The Gazette: “The main thing is the lads looking after themselves and preparing for the game. We know what Alfreton are about, they have a real style and we have to make sure we have the same mentality that we showed against Needham Market. We have to stand up and be counted, our mindset has to be strong and our concentration levels have to be really high. If we get that right and we play better than we did on Saturday, we can enjoy a positive night.”

Emergency centre-back pairing Robert Briggs and Coleby Shepherd could get the nod once again as key defender Tom Broadbent continues to struggle with a calf injury. Dickman admitted there could be a late call made on the availability of the former Swindon Town man - but stressed the need for caution with his fitness.

He said: “Tom is touch and go and he’s one of those who are desperate to play. He wanted to play against Needham Market but he just wasn’t far enough down the line in his recovery to play after picking up a calf injury. We will assess him again and it could be a late as Tuesday when we make a final decision but we hope it settles down and he’s ready for the game.”

