South Shields taking cautious approach with top goalscorer Blackett

South Shields will travel to Victory Park to face National League North rivals Chorley on Saturday.

Elliott Dickman has revealed South Shields will continue to be cautious with top goalscorer Paul Blackett after he suffered an injury in Tuesday night’s defeat at Buxton.

The former Gateshead and Spennymoor Town striker has been in impressive form once again this season after scoring 16 goals in 26 league games - but he is now a doubt for Saturday’s visit to play-off contenders Chorley as the Mariners await news on the injury he picked up at Silverlands in midweek. Should Blackett miss the meeting with the Magpies, recent loan signing Dylan Stephenson or former Newcastle United academy forward Kyle Crossley will be handed a chance to take over the lead role in attack - and Dickman believes both players will be ready to impress should they be called upon.

Paul Blackett celebrates on of his two goals in South Shields' home win against Marine (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “He came off on Saturday with a niggle and we assessed it. We were comfortable and Paul was comfortable with the idea of playing on Tuesday but he felt it again so we took him off. He is such an important player for us so we have to be cautious. Hopefully it’s not a bad one, we have to hope he can be involved at the weekend at Chorley but if it is longer we have the likes of Kyle Crossley and Dylan Stephenson in the building. It will be an opportunity for those two to stake their claim and contribute even more goals and effort to the team, just as they have done already.”

Saturday’s visit to Chorley will present Dickman and his players with a sizeable challenge as they look to return to winning ways against a Magpies side that have lost just two of their 16 league games on home soil this season. The Mariners boss warned his squad against feeling sorry for themselves after their late defeat at Buxton and urged them to be ‘in the right headspace’ ahead of the trip to Victory Park.

He said: “It’s going to be a really difficult game. After the disappointment of Tuesday we have turned our attention towards Chorley and we know their threats and what they are good at. We have to make sure we are in the right headspace and we have to make sure we can do all of that side of it. There is disappointment from conceding late on Tuesday and a draw would have been a fair result but we can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves and we have to move on ahead of Saturday.”

Away from the decision over who will lead his frontline on Saturday, Dickman has several big calls to make elsewhere in his starting eleven. Full-back Iestyn Hughes came off the bench during the defeat at Buxton and will hope to have earned an opportunity from the start against Chorley. Dan Ward also continued his comeback from a hamstring injury with another substitute appearance and he could have moved a step closer to making his first start since a 2-0 home win against Warrington Town in August.

