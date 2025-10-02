South Shields confirm departure of club legend Robert Briggs

There was news of a surprise departure from National League North leaders South Shields on Thursday.

South Shields have confirmed club legend Robert Briggs will leave the club with immediate effect.

The long-serving midfielder has become a stalwart throughout the most successful period in the club’s recent history and has been a regular feature in Mariners sides that have progressed from Northern League Division Two to the top of the National League North table over the last decade.

After rejoining the Mariners for a second spell in 2015, Briggs went on to play a key role in four promotions, three league title wins and lifted the Durham Challenge Cup, Northern League Cup and, perhaps most memorably, the FA Vase throughout his time at the 1st Cloud Arena. Briggs was also part of South Shields sides that reached the FA Cup first round proper before defeats against EFL clubs Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers ended their progress.

The veteran midfielder had already secured a place in Mariners folklore by the time he became the club’s all-time record appearance maker when he surpassed the previous record held by Terry Linney when he scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 home win against Warrington Town in the penultimate game of the 2022/23 season.

After penning a new contract at the start of last season, Briggs said: “I am delighted to have signed a new two-year deal and extend my stay with the club. The club is going from strength to strength and it's still very exciting to be a part of, I am really enjoying my football again and can't wait to push for promotion again next year.”

Club captain Briggs marked his 400th appearance for the Mariners against Spennymoor Town last season and was the only player to feature in every game throughout the campaign. However, he has made just one start from a possible nine league games so far this season as Ian Watson’s side have marched to the top of the National League North table and remained as an unused substitute in four of those games.

South Shields midfielder Robert Briggs (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Thursday brought confirmation Briggs’ decade-long second spell with the Mariners has been brought to an end and he bows out with 92 goals, 457 appearances, seven trophies and the appreciation of everyone connected with South Shields as he seeks to take the next step in his career.

A club statement read: “Robert Briggs is the only South Shields player to play in five different leagues for the club, and the only player to score a goal in five different leagues. His penalty kick against Warrington Town in the club's first season in the National League North gave him the fifth goal he needed to break the record.

“Most recently, Briggs marked his 400th appearance for the club against Spennymoor during the 24/25 season, with a 2-0 win at home, a season where he was the only player in the squad to play every single game during the season. Briggs has scored three hat-tricks for the Mariners during his 10-year stint. We cannot thank Briggsy enough for his services, his loyalty, and his dedication to the football club, and we wish him well moving forward.”