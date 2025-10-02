A Sunderland academy star is impressing during a loan spell with National League North neighbours South Shields.

Several Sunderland players are currently hoping to make an impact during loan spells away from the Stadium of Light this season.

The likes of Jenson Seelt, Patrick Roberts and Alan Browne have all agreed to spend the campaign elsewhere after helping the Black Cats to promotion into the Premier League last season. Their aim may well be to earn permanent moves over the coming months - but for one Academy of Light star, the target appears to be extending his time with the Black Cats.

Young left-back Ollie Bainbridge is yet to make his first-team debut despite being named in a senior matchday squad for five games during the final months of last season. The 20-year-old earned senior experience during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock during the first half of the campaign and has now joined National League North leaders South Shields on a similar deal that is due to come to an end in January.

Bainbridge will be in the final six months of his current Sunderland deal at that point - but his form during the early weeks of his time with the Mariners could have given the Black Cats something to consider. After featuring for Ian Watson’s side in their last four games, Bainbridge has helped South Shields preserve their place at the top of the National League North table and move to within 90 minutes of reaching the first round proper of this season’s FA Cup.

His form has earned praise from South Shields boss Watson, who has been impressed with the youngster’s desire and attitude during the first month of his loan at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup win against Chorley, the Mariners boss said: “Ollie is a talent. I went to watch him play for Sunderland against Burnley in an Under-21s game and I knew after about five minutes we needed to get him in. We’ve got incredible full-backs at the club at the minute but I knew there was a chance we were going to burn them out a little bit. He has come in, he just does everything perfectly and he wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to improve every single part of his game and he has that desire. He’s been incredible for us and I have no doubt he can just continue getting better throughout his time with the club.”

What has Ollie Bainbridge said about his loan move to South Shields?

Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge has enjoyed a promising start to his loan spell at National League North neighbours South Shields (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Speaking to The Sunderland Echo, he said: “Straightaway, the playing style became one of the most appealing factors in coming here. Everyone thinks non-league football is about long ball and being direct - but here at South Shields we play something similar to what I’ve been used to at Sunderland. So coming in here, when you look at easing in, it’s been the perfect loan move for a number of reasons.”

