South Shields FC has tonight released a statement

South Shields FC has tonight issued a statement revealing midfielder Martin Smith will be out for several months after he suffered a fractured skull and a bleed of the brain.

The 28-year-old former Sunderland youth is expected to make a full recovery following an accident and his former teams have rushed to wish him well.

Sunderland-born Smith has played for several clubs over his career including loan spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead plus spells at Hartlepool United, Kilmarnock and Chesterfield. He joined Shields in 2022.

Sunderland AFC posted on X: “Everyone at Sunderland AFC wishes Martin Smith a speedy recovery. With you all the way, Martin.”

Hartlepool United added: “Get well soon, Martin. We’re all behind you.”

A South Shields FC statement read: “South Shields Football Club would like to issue an update on Martin Smith following an accident last week. Smith had a planned hernia operation at Nuffield Health in Middlesbrough.

“The surgery was a success, however whilst in hospital, he had a serious fall and was transferred to James Cook Hospital. Sadly, he had suffered a fractured skull and a bleed of the brain. Martin has since spent a number of days in hospital and thankfully has now been discharged,

“Given the circumstances, the midfielder will be ruled out for a number of months but will make a full recovery. The club will issue further updates appropriately.”