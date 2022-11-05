South Shields FC smash attendance record with stunning crowd for FA Cup Forest Green Rovers clash
South Shields FC has set a new attendance record – with 3,800 fans watching their FA Cup tie with Forest Green Rovers.
The 1st Cloud Arena is hosting the first round tie, the game shown live on BBC Sport.
A bumper was crowd was expected with ticket sales in the lead up already breaking the previous record.
And a crowd of 3,800 was announced.
South Shields FC tweeted: “Today's official attendance is a 1st Cloud Arena record of 3,800. We can't thank you enough for the tremendous support.”