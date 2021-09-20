Stead was previously in Luton Town’s Academy and also counts Welwyn Garden City among his former clubs.

He is now set for a full week of training with his new team-mates as he competes for a place in the Shields squad for Saturday’s league game against Warrington Town at 1st Cloud Arena.

Stead said: “This is a great opportunity for me and I’m excited to be here.

“It’s a new challenge which I’m really looking forward to because I want to help the team achieve its goals.

“The club is on the up and it felt right from the moment signing here was a possibility.

“Now I just can’t wait to get to know the lads and pull on a South Shields shirt for the first time.”

Shields manager Graham Fenton said: “We’re really happy that Callum has agreed to join the club.

“From what we have seen and heard about him, Callum is a natural goalscorer, hence his impressive figures so far this season with Hitchin Town.

“He will provide us with more competition at the top end of the pitch, which can only be healthy for the squad.

“We’re looking for everyone in those positions to keep pushing each other to higher standards, and an addition like this is sure to help strengthen that.